Seth Trimble Hits Late 3 To Lift No. 14 UNC Past Rival No. 4 Duke, 71-68

Seth Trimble made a corner 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to lift No. 14 North Carolina past No. 4 Duke, 71-68, in a stunning finish Saturday night, which included fans storming the court prematurely before having to clear out for the Blue Devils to get one desperate final play.

Trimble's shot on the catch off a feed from Derek Dixon swished cleanly through the net with apparently no time left, sending the Tar Heels rushing onto the court to celebrate, followed closely by the fans at a frantic, ear-ringing roar. But a review determined there was still 0.4 seconds left, prompting the Smith Center's public-address announcer to repeatedly tell fans to clear the court.

Once they did, Duke had a final chance, but Isaiah Evans couldn't get a clean handle on the long inbound pass to near halfcourt to get off a tying shot to end it — prompting another court-storming that stuck this time.

It capped a night in which UNC trailed by 13 in the second half and never led until Trimble's final shot.

Reporting by The Associated Press.