Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel

The No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

The Cornhuskers are only a 1.5-point favorite against the Badgers when the Cornhuskers and Badgers take the court in a game oddsmakers project to be a tight matchup. The game's point total is set at 156.5.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin How to Watch & Odds

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Prediction

The Cornhuskers have opened the season with nine straight wins, and the Badgers enter with two consecutive victories of their own.

Nebraska has been strong on both ends. The Cornhuskers are holding opponents to 67.9 points per game while scoring 83.2. Rienk Mast leads them with 18.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, and Pryce Sandfort adds 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. Nebraska is shooting 48% from the field and pulling down 38.6 rebounds per game.

Wisconsin is averaging 87.9 points per game behind John Blackwell, who leads the Badgers at 21 points per game. They are shooting 45.3% overall and 34.3% from 3. This will be their first true road test after neutral-site losses to TCU and BYU.

With Nebraska’s balance and early-season momentum, the Cornhuskers look likely to come out on top. The prediction here is an 82-78 Nebraska win.

Pick ATS: Nebraska (-1.5)

Pick OU: Under (156.5)

Prediction: Nebraska 82, Wisconsin 78

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Betting Insights

Betting Line Implied Predictions

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the encounter is Cornhuskers 79, Badgers 78.

The Cornhuskers have a 53.1% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Badgers sit with a 51.7% implied probability to win.

Key Spread Facts

Nebraska has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Wisconsin has covered five times in nine games with a spread this year.

Nebraska is 5-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Wisconsin has not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Key Total Facts

Cornhuskers games have finished with more than 156.5 points three times so far this season.

Badgers games have gone over 156.5 points on seven occasions this season.

The Cornhuskers and Badgers combine to average 171.1 points per contest, which is 14.6 more than the total for this game.

Key Moneyline Facts

Nebraska has won all eight games when listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Wisconsin lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Nebraska has won all eight games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -113 or shorter.

Wisconsin has played as an underdog of -107 or more once this season and lost that game.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Recent Results

Cornhuskers vs Badgers Recent Games Date Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Result 1/26/2025 Badgers -7.5 151 -332 +263 83-55 WISC

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: 2025-26 Stats Comparison

Nebraska Wisconsin Points Scored Per Game (Rank) 83.2 (85) 87.9 (37) Points Allowed (Rank) 67.9 (72) 73.8 (197) Rebounds (Rank) 8.2 (296) 10.7 (100) 3pt Made (Rank) 11.1 (19) 11.3 (16) Assists (Rank) 18.4 (31) 16.1 (96) Turnovers (Rank) 10.2 (70) 9.9 (51)

Nebraska 2025-26 Key Players

Cornhuskers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rienk Mast 9 18.1 6.1 3.2 0.7 0.2 2.1 Pryce Sandfort 9 15.8 5.6 2.7 1.3 0.1 3 Braden Frager 9 11.6 4.1 0.7 0.3 0.2 1.7 Jamarques Lawrence 9 9 2 3.6 0.8 0 1.9 Sam Hoiberg 9 7.8 4.9 3.9 2 0.2 0.7

Wisconsin 2025-26 Key Players

Badgers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM John Blackwell 9 21 5.6 1.8 1.7 0 3.2 Nicholas Boyd 9 20.2 3 3.3 1.4 0 1.8 Nolan Winter 9 13.1 9.8 1.6 0.8 1.2 0.4 A.Rapp 9 10.1 4.1 2.1 0.3 1.1 1.7 Andrew Rohde 9 7.4 2.2 2.6 1.7 0.1 1.2

