Mick Cronin 'Really Hoping' Tom Izzo Buys Him Dinner When UCLA Visits Michigan State

Mick Cronin is looking forward to his time in East Lansing.

UCLA doesn't play at No. 10 Michigan State until Tuesday, Feb. 17, but Cronin's looking forward to getting some time with Spartans coach Tom Izzo before their teams face off.

"I’m really hoping that I’m not totally miserable on Sunday — nor is he, because we both tend to get that way — and he’ll buy me dinner," Cronin said on Wednesday.

Cronin admitted there's a "50-50" chance the coaches share that meal. The results of their matchups prior to Tuesday will heavily determine that. The Bruins play at No. 2 Michigan on Saturday, and could benefit from a Quad 1 road win to stamp their NCAA tournament ticket. The Spartans visit Wisconsin, who just upset Illinois, and can beat any team because of its potent 3-point shooting.

UCLA and Michigan State have only shared a conference for roughly 18 months ago, but Cronin and Izzo have a strong relationship.

"Coach Izzo, in my opinion, is the best ambassador going for college basketball," Cronin said. "The fact that he respects me enough to take my calls and become friends with me means a lot to me. It’s like a milestone in my career."

Last season, when the Bruins endured a four-game losing streak, Cronin dialed up Izzo to seek advice. Izzo put his pride aside, seeing Cronin as a peer rather than opponent. The Bruins, ultimately, turned their season around, and Cronin got the best of Izzo in their first matchup since UCLA joined the Big Ten. The Bruins beat the Spartans 63-61 with forward Eric Dailey Jr. hitting a game-winning shot.

"Obviously I’ve coached against him before," Cronin said. "He’s a great coach."

In fairness to Cronin, Izzo could owe him a meal for last year's result.