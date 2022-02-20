College Basketball Michigan's Juwan Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after Badgers' win 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft with an open right hand following the Badgers' 77-63 victory in Madison on Sunday.

Howard became upset after Wisconsin called a timeout in the closing seconds of a game the Badgers already had put out of reach.

"I thought it was not necessary at the moment, especially being a large lead," Howard said in his postgame news conference.

The Big Ten said it planned to "take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review" of the incident.

After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. Later on, Howard reached through a crowd to get to Krabbenhoft, and players from each side got involved in the skirmish. Video appeared to show Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath throwing punches.

Howard said he reacted after someone from Wisconsin put hands on him. Video showed Gard had his hands touching Howard’s arm or wrist area while trying to explain the reason for the timeout.

"I addressed with the head coach that I will remember that, because of the timeout," Howard said. "Someone touched me, and I think it was very uncalled for, for them to touch me, as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another. That’s what escalated it."

The Big Ten Conference's policy on sportsmanship outlines a maximum two-game suspension and a $10,000 fine, but the University of Michigan might choose to impose further penalties upon the third-year head coach.

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said he reached out to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and is demanding "swift action" from the conference.

"There’s no room, no space for conduct like that in any competition, much less a Big Ten competition," McIntosh said. "The Big Ten takes pride in sportsmanship. The Big Ten takes pride in acting with class. That didn’t happen today."

The Big Ten issued a statement saying it’s "aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan head coach Juwan Howard" and that it’s assessing the incident. Howard said he’d respect whatever decision the Big Ten makes.

Gard and Howard's dispute began with a minute remaining in the second half, as Michigan assumed an aggressive defense against the Badgers' backups. Gard called the defense a full-court press, but Howard disagreed and dubbed it "pressure defense, man-to-man."

Wisconsin took a timeout with 15 seconds remaining, which Michigan players and coaches took exception to, and Howard argued "wasn't fair to our guys." Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson added that the Michigan players didn't like how Wisconsin handled the ending of the game.

In the postgame meeting with Howard, Gard claims he attempted to initiate a handshake and explain his rationale behind the late timeout. Howard instead lowered his mask and began pointing at Gard.

"He started pointing at me and tapped me in the chest," Gard said. "I said: 'Hold on. Let me explain to you why I took the timeout.'"

This isn’t Howard’s first high-profile incident with another Big Ten coach.

Last season, Howard got into a shouting match with then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon during the conference tournament. Howard had to be restrained. He drew two technical fouls and was ejected from a game Michigan ended up winning 79-66.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

