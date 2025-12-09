Michigan vs. Villanova Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) bring an eight-game win streak into a home matchup with the Villanova Wildcats (7-1), who have won seven straight. The contest tips at 6:30 p.m. ET (on FS1) on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

Michigan vs. Villanova How to Watch & Odds

Michigan vs. Villanova Prediction

Michigan enters tonight looking every bit like a team ready to overwhelm Villanova from the opening tip. The Wolverines enter averaging 94.6 points per game while holding opponents to 66.6. Their 52.8% field goal percentage ranks fifth in the nation, and forward Yaxel Lendeborg continues to play a major role with 15.8 points per game.

Villanova averages 83.0 points per game but draws a difficult challenge against a Michigan defense that has been one of the most efficient in the country. Bryce Lindsay has been the Wildcats’ top scorer at 18.1 points per game, although keeping pace with Michigan’s tempo will be a significant test.

Michigan is a 17.5-point favorite, and its consistency on both ends makes it a strong candidate to cover. The total is 153.5, and with both offenses capable of pushing the pace, this matchup shapes up as one that could go over.

Pick ATS: Michigan (-17.5)

Pick OU: Over (153.5)

Prediction: Michigan 87, Villanova 68

Michigan vs. Villanova Betting Insights

Betting Line Implied Predictions

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Wolverines 86, Wildcats 68.

The Wolverines have a 96.0% chance to claim victory in this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wildcats sit with an 8.3% implied probability to win.

Key Spread Facts

Michigan has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Villanova has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Michigan has covered the spread twice when favored by 17.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Key Total Facts

Five times so far this season, the Wolverines and their opponent have combined to score more than 153.5 points.

Wildcats games have finished with over 153.5 points scored four times this year.

These teams score 177.6 points per game combined, higher than the over/under for this matchup by 24.1.

Key Moneyline Facts

Michigan has been favored on the moneyline a total of seven times this season, and it has won all of those games.

Villanova lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Michigan has won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2381 or shorter.

Villanova has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1108.

Michigan vs. Villanova: 2025-26 Stats Comparison

Michigan Villanova Points Scored Per Game (Rank) 94.6 (7) 83.0 (93) Points Allowed (Rank) 66.6 (54) 66.4 (50) Rebounds (Rank) 10.4 (124) 12.3 (27) 3pt Made (Rank) 10.5 (38) 10.9 (23) Assists (Rank) 21.0 (2) 17.3 (46) Turnovers (Rank) 13.0 (281) 9.9 (53)

Michigan 2025-26 Key Players

Wolverines Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Yaxel Lendeborg 8 15.8 7.6 3.3 1.3 1.4 2.0 Morez Johnson Jr. 8 14.3 6.3 1.0 0.9 1.3 0.3 Trey McKenney 8 11.3 2.9 1.9 0.6 0.0 2.3 Roddy Gayle Jr. 8 11.3 3.3 2.3 1.3 0.4 0.6 Aday Mara 8 9.4 9.0 1.8 0.3 2.9 0.0

Villanova 2025-26 Key Players

Wildcats Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bryce Lindsay 8 18.1 2.4 2.5 0.6 0.0 3.5 Acaden Lewis 8 12.8 3.3 5.8 1.4 0.0 0.6 Tyler Perkins 8 11.4 4.8 1.8 1.4 0.1 1.8 Duke Brennan 7 11.4 12.9 1.6 1.1 0.6 0.0 Matthew Hodge 8 11.3 4.0 1.1 0.6 0.4 1.9

