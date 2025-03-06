College Basketball
Michigan State captures outright Big Ten regular-season title with win over Iowa
College Basketball

Michigan State captures outright Big Ten regular-season title with win over Iowa

Updated Mar. 6, 2025 10:25 p.m. ET

Add another outright Big Ten regular-season title to Tom Izzo's massive list of accomplishments.

Jase Richardson scored 22 points and Jaxon Kohler added 15 points and six rebounds to lead Michigan State to a memorable 91-84 win over Iowa on Thursday night. 

"He's just so calm, he doesn't get rattled," Izzo said of Richardson. "I love the way he handles himself out there. When we weren't very good early, he kept us in the game. I'm glad he's on our team."

ADVERTISEMENT

With the victory, the Spartans improved to 25-5 overall and 16-3 in Big Ten play, giving Izzo his fifth career outright conference title. His first two Final Four teams, 1999 and the 2000 national title team, won outright Big Ten titles, as did the 2009 team, which finished as NCAA Tournament runner-ups. Izzo's last outright conference championship came in 2018, when the Miles Bridges-led Spartans fell to Syracuse in the second round of the Big Dance.

The Spartans have won 11 total Big Ten regular-season titles under Izzo (six tied, five outright), as the Hall of Fame coach tied Indiana's Bob Knight and Purdue's Ward "Piggy" Lambert for the most regular-season championships in Big Ten history. Izzo, 70, passed Knight's Big Ten wins record earlier this season in a 79-65 victory over Illinois back on Feb. 15.

Michigan State will close out the Big Ten regular season with a matchup against in-state rival Michigan at Noon ET Sunday in East Lansing. The Wolverines (14-5) currently sit two games behind the Spartans in the conference standings, having lost back-to-back games against Illinois and Maryland, respectively. 

The Spartans are currently projected as a No. 2 seed in FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy's latest NCAA Tournament projections.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Michigan State Spartans
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Florida jumps up to No. 1 seed; UNC on bubble

2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Florida jumps up to No. 1 seed; UNC on bubble

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes