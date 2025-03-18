College Basketball Indiana hits home run with Darian DeVries: 'His work ethic is through the roof' Updated Mar. 18, 2025 8:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Indiana Hoosiers have hired Darian DeVries as their new head coach of the men's basketball program. The news was first reported Tuesday afternoon and then confirmed by Indiana shortly after.

DeVries, who spent the past season at West Virginia, is a grinder. He has won 71% of the games he has coached in, taking Drake to three of the last four NCAA Tournaments before spending just one year at West Virginia, where he exceeded expectations and, for all intents and purposes, should have reached the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers finished 19-13 overall and 10-10 in Big 12 play this past season under DeVries.

Name, image and likeness (NIL) money and the aura of Indiana Basketball is never going to go away, but with the hire of Mike Woodson, Indiana's administration won the press conference but didn't win the things that mattered.

DeVries has close to two decades of coaching experience at this level, has worked for Dana Altman and Greg McDermott, and is an X's and O's guy who has consistently had a top-ranked defense in the sport.

"His work ethic is through the roof and he's so good with relating to people," said former Creighton standout Doug McDermott, who played for his dad, Greg, and DeVries from 2010-14. "I think he gets community, and he's just going to work relentlessly. That's who he is."

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson needed to make a hire before college basketball's transfer portal officially opens on March 24, and while this leaves West Virginia in a tough spot after DeVries makes this move after just one year at the helm, this is the Indiana job.

This might not look like a massive splash to some right now, but it's a really strong move in what always needed to be a priority for Indiana's basketball program: getting a coach who has put in the work and has proven results while still being on the rise.

