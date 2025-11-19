Illinois vs. Alabama Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel

The No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at United Center. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Fighting Illini, who are favored by 2.5 points, are set to take on the Crimson Tide. The matchup's over/under is set at 180.5.

Illinois vs. Alabama How to Watch & Odds

Fighting Illini vs Crimson Tide Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Fighting Illini -2.5 -112 -108 180.5 -110 -110 -153 +128

Illinois vs. Alabama Prediction

Take the Illini to take down Alabama tonight. Illinois is riding high on their 4-0 record and has shown impressive defensive prowess, limiting opponents to just 66.8 points per game. Their frontcourt, led by players like David Mirkovic, could prove to be a significant matchup advantage against Alabama.

Alabama, on the other hand, is coming off a tough loss to Purdue, where they were outrebounded by 24 and struggled from three-point range, going 16-for-43. However, they've shown they can score, averaging 91.3 points per game. Labaron Philon Jr. is having a standout season, averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6 assists per game.

Pick ATS: Illinois (-2.5)

Pick OU: Under (180.5)

Prediction: Illinois 86, Alabama 83

Illinois vs. Alabama Betting Insights

Betting Line Implied Predictions

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Fighting Illini 92, Crimson Tide 89.

The Fighting Illini have a 60.5% chance to collect the win in this matchup per the moneyline's implied probability.

The Crimson Tide have a 43.9% implied probability to come out on top.

Key Spread Facts

Illinois won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Alabama covered 21 times in 37 games with a spread last year.

Illinois had an ATS record of 15-12 when playing as at least a 2.5-point favorite last season.

Alabama was an underdog by 2.5 points or more six times last year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Key Total Facts

Four times last year, the Fighting Illini and their opponent combined to score more than 180.5 points.

Last year, 15 Crimson Tide games featured more than 180.5 points scored.

Last year's combined scoring average for these two teams (174.3 points per game) is 6.2 fewer than the total for this contest.

Key Moneyline Facts

Illinois went 19-7 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 73.1% of those games).

Last season, Alabama was the underdog nine times and won five of those games.

Illinois had a record of 19-6 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -153 or shorter last year (76%).

Alabama had a record of 2-3 when it was set as the underdog by +128 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Illinois vs. Alabama: Recent Results

Fighting Illini vs Crimson Tide Recent Games Date Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Result 11/20/2024 Crimson Tide -8.5 168.5 -376 +295 100-87 ALA

Illinois vs. Alabama: 2024-25 Stats Comparison

Illinois Alabama Points Scored Per Game (Rank) 83.6 (9) 90.7 (1) Points Allowed (Rank) 74.8 (263) 81.3 (356) Rebounds (Rank) 11.7 (17) 10.6 (49) 3pt Made (Rank) 9.4 (45) 10.5 (12) Assists (Rank) 14.9 (83) 17.1 (13) Turnovers (Rank) 11.4 (215) 12.1 (267)

Illinois 2024-25 Top Performers

Fighting Illini Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kasparas Jakucionis 33 15.0 5.7 4.7 0.9 0.3 1.6 Tomislav Ivisic 32 13.0 7.7 2.3 0.6 1.2 1.7 Will Riley 35 12.6 4.1 2.2 0.3 0.3 1.3 Kylan Boswell 35 12.3 4.8 3.4 1.1 0.3 1.0 Tre White 31 10.8 5.6 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.7

Alabama 2024-25 Top Performers

Crimson Tide Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mark Sears 37 18.6 2.9 5.1 0.9 0.1 2.4 Grant Nelson 37 11.5 7.6 1.6 0.5 1.2 0.6 Latrell Wrightsell Jr. 8 11.5 1.8 2.0 0.5 0.1 2.4 Aden Holloway 37 11.4 1.9 1.9 0.6 0.0 2.4 Labaron Philon 37 10.6 3.3 3.8 1.4 0.3 1.1

