Illinois vs. Alabama Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel
The No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at United Center. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.
The Fighting Illini, who are favored by 2.5 points, are set to take on the Crimson Tide. The matchup's over/under is set at 180.5.
Continue scrolling to get everything you need to know ahead of betting on the Illinois-Alabama contest.
Illinois vs. Alabama How to Watch & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Fighting Illini
|-2.5
|-112
|-108
|180.5
|-110
|-110
|-153
|+128
Illinois vs. Alabama Prediction
Take the Illini to take down Alabama tonight. Illinois is riding high on their 4-0 record and has shown impressive defensive prowess, limiting opponents to just 66.8 points per game. Their frontcourt, led by players like David Mirkovic, could prove to be a significant matchup advantage against Alabama.
Alabama, on the other hand, is coming off a tough loss to Purdue, where they were outrebounded by 24 and struggled from three-point range, going 16-for-43. However, they've shown they can score, averaging 91.3 points per game. Labaron Philon Jr. is having a standout season, averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6 assists per game.
- Pick ATS: Illinois (-2.5)
- Pick OU: Under (180.5)
- Prediction: Illinois 86, Alabama 83
Prediction provided by FOX Sports' Sports AI. Download the FOX Sports App for free access to Sports AI.
Illinois vs. Alabama Betting Insights
Betting Line Implied Predictions
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Fighting Illini 92, Crimson Tide 89.
- The Fighting Illini have a 60.5% chance to collect the win in this matchup per the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Crimson Tide have a 43.9% implied probability to come out on top.
Key Spread Facts
- Illinois won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Alabama covered 21 times in 37 games with a spread last year.
- Illinois had an ATS record of 15-12 when playing as at least a 2.5-point favorite last season.
- Alabama was an underdog by 2.5 points or more six times last year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
Key Total Facts
- Four times last year, the Fighting Illini and their opponent combined to score more than 180.5 points.
- Last year, 15 Crimson Tide games featured more than 180.5 points scored.
- Last year's combined scoring average for these two teams (174.3 points per game) is 6.2 fewer than the total for this contest.
Key Moneyline Facts
- Illinois went 19-7 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 73.1% of those games).
- Last season, Alabama was the underdog nine times and won five of those games.
- Illinois had a record of 19-6 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -153 or shorter last year (76%).
- Alabama had a record of 2-3 when it was set as the underdog by +128 or more by sportsbooks last season.
Event Odds
Illinois vs. Alabama: Recent Results
|Date
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Result
|11/20/2024
|Crimson Tide
|-8.5
|168.5
|-376
|+295
|100-87 ALA
Illinois vs. Alabama: 2024-25 Stats Comparison
|Illinois
|Alabama
|Points Scored Per Game (Rank)
|83.6 (9)
|90.7 (1)
|Points Allowed (Rank)
|74.8 (263)
|81.3 (356)
|Rebounds (Rank)
|11.7 (17)
|10.6 (49)
|3pt Made (Rank)
|9.4 (45)
|10.5 (12)
|Assists (Rank)
|14.9 (83)
|17.1 (13)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|11.4 (215)
|12.1 (267)
Illinois 2024-25 Top Performers
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kasparas Jakucionis
|33
|15.0
|5.7
|4.7
|0.9
|0.3
|1.6
|Tomislav Ivisic
|32
|13.0
|7.7
|2.3
|0.6
|1.2
|1.7
|Will Riley
|35
|12.6
|4.1
|2.2
|0.3
|0.3
|1.3
|Kylan Boswell
|35
|12.3
|4.8
|3.4
|1.1
|0.3
|1.0
|Tre White
|31
|10.8
|5.6
|0.8
|0.5
|0.4
|0.7
Alabama 2024-25 Top Performers
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mark Sears
|37
|18.6
|2.9
|5.1
|0.9
|0.1
|2.4
|Grant Nelson
|37
|11.5
|7.6
|1.6
|0.5
|1.2
|0.6
|Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
|8
|11.5
|1.8
|2.0
|0.5
|0.1
|2.4
|Aden Holloway
|37
|11.4
|1.9
|1.9
|0.6
|0.0
|2.4
|Labaron Philon
|37
|10.6
|3.3
|3.8
|1.4
|0.3
|1.1
-
-
