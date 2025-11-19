College Basketball
Illinois vs. Alabama Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel
The No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at United Center. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Fighting Illini, who are favored by 2.5 points, are set to take on the Crimson Tide. The matchup's over/under is set at 180.5.

Illinois vs. Alabama How to Watch & Odds

Fighting Illini vs Crimson Tide Betting Information
FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline
Fighting Illini-2.5-112-108180.5-110-110-153+128

Illinois vs. Alabama Prediction

Take the Illini to take down Alabama tonight. Illinois is riding high on their 4-0 record and has shown impressive defensive prowess, limiting opponents to just 66.8 points per game. Their frontcourt, led by players like David Mirkovic, could prove to be a significant matchup advantage against Alabama.

Alabama, on the other hand, is coming off a tough loss to Purdue, where they were outrebounded by 24 and struggled from three-point range, going 16-for-43. However, they've shown they can score, averaging 91.3 points per game. Labaron Philon Jr. is having a standout season, averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6 assists per game.

  • Pick ATS: Illinois (-2.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (180.5)
  • Prediction: Illinois 86, Alabama 83

Illinois vs. Alabama Betting Insights

Betting Line Implied Predictions

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Fighting Illini 92, Crimson Tide 89.
  • The Fighting Illini have a 60.5% chance to collect the win in this matchup per the moneyline's implied probability.
  • The Crimson Tide have a 43.9% implied probability to come out on top.

Key Spread Facts

  • Illinois won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • Alabama covered 21 times in 37 games with a spread last year.
  • Illinois had an ATS record of 15-12 when playing as at least a 2.5-point favorite last season.
  • Alabama was an underdog by 2.5 points or more six times last year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Key Total Facts

  • Four times last year, the Fighting Illini and their opponent combined to score more than 180.5 points.
  • Last year, 15 Crimson Tide games featured more than 180.5 points scored.
  • Last year's combined scoring average for these two teams (174.3 points per game) is 6.2 fewer than the total for this contest.

Key Moneyline Facts

  • Illinois went 19-7 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 73.1% of those games).
  • Last season, Alabama was the underdog nine times and won five of those games.
  • Illinois had a record of 19-6 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -153 or shorter last year (76%).
  • Alabama had a record of 2-3 when it was set as the underdog by +128 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Illinois vs. Alabama: Recent Results

Fighting Illini vs Crimson Tide Recent Games
DateFavoriteSpreadTotalFavorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineResult
11/20/2024Crimson Tide-8.5168.5-376+295100-87 ALA

Illinois vs. Alabama: 2024-25 Stats Comparison

 IllinoisAlabama
Points Scored Per Game (Rank)83.6 (9)90.7 (1)
Points Allowed (Rank)74.8 (263)81.3 (356)
Rebounds (Rank)11.7 (17)10.6 (49)
3pt Made (Rank)9.4 (45)10.5 (12)
Assists (Rank)14.9 (83)17.1 (13)
Illinois 2024-25 Top Performers

Fighting Illini Leaders
NameGPPTSREBASSTSTLBLK3PM
Kasparas Jakucionis3315.05.74.70.90.31.6
Tomislav Ivisic3213.07.72.30.61.21.7
Will Riley3512.64.12.20.30.31.3
Kylan Boswell3512.34.83.41.10.31.0
Tre White3110.85.60.80.50.40.7

Alabama 2024-25 Top Performers

Crimson Tide Leaders
NameGPPTSREBASSTSTLBLK3PM
Mark Sears3718.62.95.10.90.12.4
Grant Nelson3711.57.61.60.51.20.6
Latrell Wrightsell Jr.811.51.82.00.50.12.4
Aden Holloway3711.41.91.90.60.02.4
