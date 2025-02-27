College Basketball How to watch the 2025 College Basketball Crown: Dates, TV channels, streaming Published Feb. 27, 2025 1:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the college basketball season winding down, the inaugural College Basketball Crown will soon tip-off. This thrilling competition will showcase 16 men's teams from March 31 to April 6, featuring schools from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East, along with select at-large participants.

Find out how to watch the 2025 College Basketball Crown below.

When does the 2025 College Basketball Crown start?

The College Basketball Crown will start on March 31, 2025. There will be four games on the first day starting at 3 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2025 College Basketball Crown? What channels will it be on?

The College Basketball Crown will air exclusively on FOX and FS1.

How can I stream the College Basketball Crown or watch without cable?

College Basketball Crown games will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX and FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the Crown on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

What is the 2025 College Basketball Crown schedule?

The tournament tips off on March 31 and ends on April 6. The full dates and times for the 2025 College Basketball Crown are available in our schedule article.

How do I purchase tickets to the College Basketball Crown?

Vivid Seats will serve as the official ticket provider of the College Basketball Crown. Tickets can be purchased here .

