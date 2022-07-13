College Basketball Gonzaga, Michigan State to play on aircraft carrier 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Gonzaga and Michigan State men's basketball teams will reportedly play in a Veterans Day matinée matchup on an aircraft carrier.

According to reports, the squads will face off on the USS Abraham Lincoln at the Naval Air Station in North Island, a subsection of San Diego. ESPN will host the tilt as part of its Armed Forces Classic coverage.

The contest marks the first occasion in which a college basketball game will tip off on a battleship since 2012. The Spartans took part in that game as well, which was played at the USS Carl Vinson in the same city. They lost to North Carolina.

"I know our players, coaches and staff, and all of Michigan State Athletics are very excited about the opportunity to play a tremendous program like Gonzaga on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln while honoring all of those who serve in our military," MSU head coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. "This game is big for our program, for Michigan State University and for the Big Ten Conference.

"This opportunity to play on an aircraft carrier in front of the men and women who willingly put their lives on the line will be an experience that is going to mean something to the young men who will play in the game for a long, long time."

COVID-19 disrupted the Classic the past two seasons, while the previous eight editions have been played on military bases in the United States and abroad. The Spartans played in the inaugural Classic, dropping a 66-62 affair to Connecticut at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.

"We are honored to have the unique opportunity to stage the Armed Forces Classic on the USS Abraham Lincoln," ESPN Vice President Clint Overby said in the release. "First and foremost, we want to thank the men and women of the Navy, and the entire Armed Forces, for allowing us into their world to share their stories and to thank them for their service to our country.

"We will work with the teams, the Navy and our collective Events group to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants and spectators."

Michigan State leads the all-time series between the two programs, 4-1, and won the last game, 74-67, during the 2011-2012 season.

