'FRAME IT': Best reactions to Lamont Butler’s Final Four buzzer-beater
Lamont Butler etched his name into March Madness lore thanks to his incredible buzzer-beating shot to lift San Diego State over Florida Atlantic in the Final Four.
Butler's shot electrified entire crowds of fans back home in San Diego, including at the Padres-Rockies game Petco Park, and captured the attention of the sports-watching internet, including a certain former Villanova guard who once hit a pretty memorable buzzer-beater in the same building in Houston.
Here are some of the other best reactions to Butler's shot!
[2023 Final Four highlights: San Diego State stuns FAU at buzzer to reach title game]
Stay classy, San Diego!
The Padres threw their support behind the Aztecs over the past few days. Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, manager Bob Melvin and San Diego native Joe Musgrove donned Kawhi Leonard San Diego State jerseys, and the Final Four game was shown on the Petco Park screen.
Butler's shot went in while the visiting Rockies lineup was announced at Petco — and, well, that cheer was not for Colorado's middle-of-the-order hitters.
Rockies manager Bud Black and infielder Adam Trejo — both former San Diego State players themselves — also made their rooting interest known, wearing Leonard jerseys pregame and celebrating the final shot from their dugout.
Elsewhere in Petco Park, fans jumped up in jubilation, including a very happy Musgrove.
And the celebration continued throughout San Diego.
What a moment for the Gwynn family
San Diego State's all-time assist leader later decided to play baseball full-time, and became a Padres legend — Tony Gwynn. The late Gwynn's son, Padres radio broadcaster Tony Gwynn Jr., celebrated in his father's basketball jersey back in San Diego.
The scene in Houston
NBA, NFL stars (and Rick Pitino) react
Let's start with San Diego State legend and current Eagles running back Rashaad Penny…
Shades of Michael Jordan
Read more:
- A boring NCAA Tournament? San Diego State, FAU dash that notion in Final Four thriller
- 2023 NCAA odds: San Diego State buzzer-beater costly for FAU title bettor
- From Ray Allen to Jordan Hawkins, the making of a UConn scoring machine
- Caitlin Clark delivers a show, and Iowa will play for a title
- Unusual Final Four not likely a sign of things to come
- FAU learns that holding onto talent is no easy task
- San Diego State's winning formula: Defense, physicality, toughness
- 2023 Final Four, by the numbers
- Final Four 2023: A team-by-team guide to the four contenders left standing
- 2023 March Madness odds: Final Four odds, spreads for NCAA Tournament
- Final Four 2023: It's a different kind of field this time, and that's good for the sport
- March Madness 2023: Everything to know about the Final Four
- Final Four predictions: Keys for each team to win, players to watch, more
- 2023 Final Four: The making of a UConn scoring machine2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: By the numbersPurdue's Zach Edey named AP men's college basketball Player of the Year
- Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's March Madness Final Four expert betting picks, trendsFAU learns holding onto talent is no simple task amid magical tournament runThis unusual Final Four is not likely a sign of things to come
- 2023 March Madness: Ranking the top 10 players in the Final FourTexas Tech hires Grant McCasland as men's basketball coach after NIT title2023 Final Four: San Diego State rides formula of defense, physicality, toughness
- 2023 Final Four: The making of a UConn scoring machine2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: By the numbersPurdue's Zach Edey named AP men's college basketball Player of the Year
- Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's March Madness Final Four expert betting picks, trendsFAU learns holding onto talent is no simple task amid magical tournament runThis unusual Final Four is not likely a sign of things to come
- 2023 March Madness: Ranking the top 10 players in the Final FourTexas Tech hires Grant McCasland as men's basketball coach after NIT title2023 Final Four: San Diego State rides formula of defense, physicality, toughness