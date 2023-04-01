College Basketball
'FRAME IT': Best reactions to Lamont Butler’s Final Four buzzer-beater

Updated Apr. 1, 2023 11:05 p.m. ET

Lamont Butler etched his name into March Madness lore thanks to his incredible buzzer-beating shot to lift San Diego State over Florida Atlantic in the Final Four. 

Butler's shot electrified entire crowds of fans back home in San Diego, including at the Padres-Rockies game Petco Park, and captured the attention of the sports-watching internet, including a certain former Villanova guard who once hit a pretty memorable buzzer-beater in the same building in Houston.

Here are some of the other best reactions to Butler's shot!

[2023 Final Four highlights: San Diego State stuns FAU at buzzer to reach title game]

Stay classy, San Diego!

The Padres threw their support behind the Aztecs over the past few days. Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, manager Bob Melvin and San Diego native Joe Musgrove donned Kawhi Leonard San Diego State jerseys, and the Final Four game was shown on the Petco Park screen.

Butler's shot went in while the visiting Rockies lineup was announced at Petco — and, well, that cheer was not for Colorado's middle-of-the-order hitters.

Rockies manager Bud Black and infielder Adam Trejo — both former San Diego State players themselves — also made their rooting interest known, wearing Leonard jerseys pregame and celebrating the final shot from their dugout.

Elsewhere in Petco Park, fans jumped up in jubilation, including a very happy Musgrove.

And the celebration continued throughout San Diego.

What a moment for the Gwynn family

San Diego State's all-time assist leader later decided to play baseball full-time, and became a Padres legend — Tony Gwynn. The late Gwynn's son, Padres radio broadcaster Tony Gwynn Jr., celebrated in his father's basketball jersey back in San Diego.

The scene in Houston

NBA, NFL stars (and Rick Pitino) react

Let's start with San Diego State legend and current Eagles running back Rashaad Penny

Shades of Michael Jordan

