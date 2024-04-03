College Basketball FOX Sports, AEG launch new postseason tournament: The College Basketball Crown Updated Apr. 3, 2024 3:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A new, reimagined postseason college basketball tournament is coming to FOX.

FOX Sports and AEG are launching the College Basketball Crown, a 16-team men's postseason tournament, which will begin in Spring 2025. The event will feature competitive postseason matchups from select conferences, bringing college hoops fans even more compelling storylines during the most exciting time on the college basketball calendar.

The inaugural tournament will feature schools from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East, in addition to at-large participants. The event will take place from March 31 to April 6 at MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will air on FOX and FS1.

Teams that did not participate in the NCAA Tournament will be eligible for the event, with two automatic qualifiers coming from each participating conference, and additional teams chosen by a select committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Postseason college basketball is one of the most exciting times of year and FOX Sports is proud to be at the forefront of efforts to evolve and elevate the sport," said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports. "Alongside AEG and the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East, we are thrilled to provide more opportunities for student-athletes to compete in high quality postseason college hoops and for viewers to enjoy the chase for the College Basketball Crown."

Vivid Seats will serve as the official ticket provider of the College Basketball Crown. Through the agreement between FOX Sports, AEG and its global ticketing platform, AXS, Vivid Seats will provide fans with a turnkey end-to-end ticketing experience.

Additional information on the College Basketball Crown, including ticket sales, broadcast details and more will be released at a later date.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball

share