College Basketball NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: Final Four 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Only four remain.

The 11-seed UCLA Bruins have been on a Cinderella story run, but will they meet their match in the undefeated, top-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs?

But first, the 2-seed Houston Cougars face the 1-seed Baylor Bears, meaning just one Texas team will be two-stepping into Monday's national championship game.

Here are the top moments and plays from the Final Four.

No. 2 Houston Cougars vs. No. 1 Baylor Bears

Result: TBD

High flying act

Houston guard DeJon Jarreau showed off his vertical early against Baylor, but it wasn't for a dunk. Instead, it was on defense.

Microwave

Matthew Mayer has been a spark off of the bench for Baylor all season, and he provided an immediate boost for the Bears with five quick points early in the first half.

Hot hands

Houston guard Marcus Sasser scored 17 of the Cougars' 20 first-half points.

But Baylor All-American Jared Butler outpaced Sasser and Houston himself, scoring 17 early points while making four 3-pointers.

No. 11 UCLA Bruins vs. No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Tipoff: 8:34 p.m. ET

Stay tuned for more updates as they happen!

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.