FAA investigating near-collision with jet carrying Gonzaga men's basketball team

Published Dec. 30, 2024 10:46 p.m. ET

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after a private jet carrying the Gonzaga University men's basketball team nearly crossed a runway as another flight was taking off Friday at Los Angeles International Airport.

The plane operated by Key Lime Air was ordered by air traffic controllers to stop as a Delta aircraft took off. No one was injured.

"Air traffic controllers directed Key Lime Air Flight 563 to hold short of crossing a runway at Los Angeles International Airport because a second aircraft was taking off from the runway at the time," the FAA said in a statement. "When the Embraer E135 jet proceeded to cross the hold bars, air traffic controllers told the pilots to stop. The jet never crossed the runway edge line."

A plane-spotting livestream shows the incident and captured audio of an air traffic controller telling the Key Lime Air flight to "stop, stop, stop." The flight immediately stopped, and then proceeded after a few moments.

Gonzaga was in Los Angeles for its game against UCLA on Saturday. No. 19 Gonzaga lost to the 15th-ranked Bruins 65-62 in the first college basketball game played at Intuit Dome, the new home of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers.

"We understand that the incident at LAX is under investigation and we will review this information as it becomes available," the university said in an email Monday afternoon. "Our team members aboard the aircraft were unaware of the situation as it occurred and we are grateful that the incident ended safely for all."

Gonzaga played at Pepperdine on Monday.

Key Lime Air did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment Monday. Los Angeles World Airports referred a media inquiry to the FAA, and a Delta spokesperson said there were no problems for its aircraft.

"Delta flight 471 operated as normal, and we are not aware of any communication from the FAA regarding this flight. We are cooperating with aviation officials on their investigation," the airline said in an email.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

