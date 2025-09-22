College Basketball Bruce Pearl Reportedly Set to Retire as Head Coach at Auburn Published Sep. 22, 2025 1:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl is expected to retire, according to a report from ESPN. His son, Steven, is expected to be named the head coach for the upcoming season.

Pearl, 65, spent the past 11 years as the Tigers' head coach. He posted a 244-123 record since arriving in 2014, which included three SEC titles and a pair of Final Four appearances in 2019 and 2025.



Steven Pearl, who played for his father at Tennessee from 2007-11, has served as an assistant coach at Auburn since 2017.

This is a developing story.

