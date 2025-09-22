College Basketball
Bruce Pearl Reportedly Set to Retire as Head Coach at Auburn
College Basketball

Bruce Pearl Reportedly Set to Retire as Head Coach at Auburn

Published Sep. 22, 2025 1:52 p.m. ET

Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl is expected to retire, according to a report from ESPN. His son, Steven, is expected to be named the head coach for the upcoming season.

Pearl, 65, spent the past 11 years as the Tigers' head coach. He posted a 244-123 record since arriving in 2014, which included three SEC titles and a pair of Final Four appearances in 2019 and 2025.

Steven Pearl, who played for his father at Tennessee from 2007-11, has served as an assistant coach at Auburn since 2017.

This is a developing story.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations

Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes