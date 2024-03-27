College Basketball Alabama's Latrell Wrightsell Jr. will be gametime decision vs. North Carolina in NCAA Tournament Published Mar. 27, 2024 7:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. will be a gametime decision for Alabama's NCAA Tournament game against North Carolina on Thursday night.

The senior guard continues to be evaluated for a head injury that he suffered during the first half of last Sunday's 72-61 victory over Grand Canyon. Wrightsell was not on the court during the 15 minutes of practice open to reporters on Wednesday as the Crimson Tide (23-11) prepared for their West Regional semifinal game.

"Latrell is being re-evaluated by the medical staff every day, and he's basically on a day-to-day basis now. I'm not sure if he'll be available or not," Alabama coach Nate Oats said after practice.

Wrightsell got elbowed in the head while trying to defend on a 3-point attempt with less than seven minutes remaining in the first half. He also was hit in the head during Alabama's first-round win over Charleston and did not practice before the Grand Canyon game.

The 6-foot-2 transfer from Cal State Fullerton also missed four games earlier in the season due to a concussion.

Wrightsell is averaging 9.0 points and has started 11 of the last 12 games. He has scored at least 17 points though in two of the last four games.

"I think we'll still have a great game plan, if he plays or not. We have a lot of great players and a lot of great coaches that can make adjustments and be able to make it happen," forward Nick Pringle said.

Alabama, the fourth seed in the West, is trying to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

