College Basketball
5-star center Patrick Ngongba II commits to Duke
College Basketball

5-star center Patrick Ngongba II commits to Duke

Updated Nov. 4, 2023 6:38 p.m. ET

Just five days after reeling in No. 1 high school recruit Cooper Flagg, Duke got a commitment from five-star center Patrick Ngongba II.

"I chose Duke because it felt like home," Ngongba told ESPN. "I like their plan for me, and I trust the coaches. It is a place where we can win and help me get to the next level."

Ngongba is 6-foot-10 and 235 pounds, and is part of Duke's Class of 2024. He chose Duke over Kansas State and Kentucky.

As for what Ngongba brings to the table, the big man told On3, "I can score in the post, rebound, protect the rim, but that’s not it. I’m someone you can give the ball to and I can make plays for others."

ADVERTISEMENT

Duke is entering Year 2 with head coach Jon Scheyer. Last season, the Blue Devils went 27-9 (14-6 in ACC play), good for third in the ACC. Duke then won the ACC Championship, helping it claim a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament; Duke's season ended in the second round of the tournament at the hands of No. 4 Tennessee.

Duke, which is ranked No. 2 in the country, opens the 2023-24 college basketball season at home against Dartmouth on Monday night.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Atlantic Coast
Duke Blue Devils
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College football Week 10 live updates: Oklahoma State upsets Oklahoma, more

College football Week 10 live updates: Oklahoma State upsets Oklahoma, more

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes