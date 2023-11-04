College Basketball 5-star center Patrick Ngongba II commits to Duke Updated Nov. 4, 2023 6:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Just five days after reeling in No. 1 high school recruit Cooper Flagg, Duke got a commitment from five-star center Patrick Ngongba II.

"I chose Duke because it felt like home," Ngongba told ESPN. "I like their plan for me, and I trust the coaches. It is a place where we can win and help me get to the next level."

Ngongba is 6-foot-10 and 235 pounds, and is part of Duke's Class of 2024. He chose Duke over Kansas State and Kentucky.

As for what Ngongba brings to the table, the big man told On3, "I can score in the post, rebound, protect the rim, but that’s not it. I’m someone you can give the ball to and I can make plays for others."

Duke is entering Year 2 with head coach Jon Scheyer. Last season, the Blue Devils went 27-9 (14-6 in ACC play), good for third in the ACC. Duke then won the ACC Championship, helping it claim a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament; Duke's season ended in the second round of the tournament at the hands of No. 4 Tennessee.

Duke, which is ranked No. 2 in the country, opens the 2023-24 college basketball season at home against Dartmouth on Monday night.

