2026 Men's First Four Odds: Spreads, Lines for all 4 Games

Eight teams highlight the first four games of the most glorious time on the sports calendar for hoops fans — the NCAA Tournament.

Let's get into the odds for the opening contests at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 15, as well as what to know.

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TUESDAY

No. 16 UMBC vs. No. 16 Howard

Spread: UMBC -1.5

Moneyline: UMBC -120, Howard +100

O/U: 142.5

What to know: UMBC won the America East regular-season title and the conference tournament. With that, it faces the MEAC regular-season and tournament champion, Howard. The winner earns a shot at Michigan. The Retrievers are 19-2 against the spread (ATS) when favored and have covered 15 of their last 17 games.

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 11 Texas

Spread: NC State -1.5

Moneyline: NC State -115, Texas -105

O/U: 162.5

What to know: NC State finished seventh in the ACC and lost in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament to Virginia. Texas finished 10th in the SEC, lost in the first round of the SEC Tournament and has lost three in a row overall. Both teams are 9-4 in games against non-conference opponents. NC State is 14-11-1 ATS when favored. The winner of this one gets BYU.

WEDNESDAY

No. 11 Miami (OH) vs. No. 11 SMU

Spread: SMU -7.5

Moneyline: SMU -395, Miami +310

O/U: 165.5

What to know: One loss on the season, and the Redhawks are in the First Four. Fair or foul, here they are, and furthermore, they're the underdogs. As an underdog this season, Miami is 4-0 overall and ATS. SMU finished 11th in the ACC and is 8-12 ATS as the favorite. The winner will face Tennessee.

No. 16 Prairie View vs. No. 16 Lehigh

Spread: Lehigh -1.5

Moneyline: Lehigh -120, Prairie View +100

O/U: 148.5

What to know: Lehigh snuck into the Tournament by winning the Patriot League Tournament. Now it is favored to take down Prairie View, who snuck in by winning the SWAC Tournament. The winner will face defending champion Florida in the first round. As a favorite, Lehigh is 5-5 on the season. It has covered seven of its last nine games overall.