College Basketball 2025 March Madness Bad Beats: Last-second 3 in Florida-UConn cashes Over Published Mar. 23, 2025 3:12 p.m. ET

It was the 3-pointer heard 'round the betting world.

Defending champion UConn faced off with 1-seed Florida in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 on Sunday, and it was a slobberknocker, start to finish.

In the end, Florida emerged with a 77-75 win — but that doesn't complete the story.

With the Gators leading 77-72, after two made free throws by sophomore forward Thomas Haugh, the win was essentially sealed for Florida, as only five seconds remained on the clock.

However, UConn didn't stop playing.

The Huskies pushed the ball upcourt before freshman forward Liam McNeeley took a deep 3 as time expired.

Cash.

Final score: 77-75.

Can you guess what the Over/Under total was for the game?

If you guessed 150.5, you were correct.

That final 3 brought the total to 152, creating a win for Over bettors and a heartbreaking loss for those that took the Under.

In fact, with just 11 seconds to go, Florida led 74-68, a total of 142 points. But over the course of those final 11 seconds, the two teams combined to score 10 points to bring the total to 152.

Adding further insult to Over bettors, McNeeley was 1-for-7 from 3 prior to that long connection. He finished the game 2-for-8 from distance.

Better luck next round, Over bettors.

