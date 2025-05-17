National Football League
Antonio Brown detained after gunshots outside Adin Ross' boxing event
National Football League

Antonio Brown detained after gunshots outside Adin Ross' boxing event

Published May. 17, 2025 3:19 p.m. ET

Antonio Brown was briefly detained by police early Saturday following an altercation in which gunshots were fired outside a celebrity boxing event in Miami, according to the former NFL star and video posted to social media.

Miami police confirmed in a written statement that officers responded to the area at about 3 a.m. after receiving an alert from the gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter. Officer Kiara Delva, a department spokeswoman, said police questioned several people but made no arrests. No injuries were reported at the scene.

The investigation continues, Delva said, and she could not confirm the names of anyone involved.

Video posted to social media showed Brown involved in a fight with several people at the boxing event, which was hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross. He was seen apparently holding a black pistol as he pursued someone. Shots could be heard off camera shortly thereafter.

Additional video showed Brown, hands behind his back, being escorted from the venue by an officer.

Brown posted on social media that he had been "jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me."

"Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED," Brown wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown's statement did not mention the gunshots.

Brown played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 to 2018, where he emerged as one of the NFL’s top receiving threats and twice led the league in receiving yards. His career took a downturn because of various on- and off-field issues, including his contract being voided by the Oakland Raiders before the start of the 2019 season.

He split his final three NFL seasons with New England and Tampa Bay, and his career ended with Brown stripping off his jersey, pads and gloves, while walking off the field during the Buccaneers’ 2021 regular-season finale against the New York Jets. Brown announced his retirement a few months later.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 49ers QB Brock Purdy, former Mr. Irrelevant, agrees to $265 million extension

49ers QB Brock Purdy, former Mr. Irrelevant, agrees to $265 million extension

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes