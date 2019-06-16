FIFA Women’s World Cup™: United States’ Carli Lloyd becomes 1st player to score in 6 straight WWC games | HIGHLIGHTS
History for the American! Carli Lloyd got the USWNT on the board first vs. Chile as she became the first player ever to score in 6 straight FIFA Women's World Cup™ matches.
