Venezuela stuns USMNT with trio of first-half goals
- Copa América
- English Premier League
- Gold Cup
- José Rondón
- José Rondón
- soccer
- United States
- venezuela
- Venezuela
-
In the USMNT's last match before the Gold Cup begins, they yielded three goals to Venezuela, including two from Salomon Rondon, who became the No. 1 international scorer in the country's history.
