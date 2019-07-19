Vancouver takes on San Jose, aims to break 4-game skid

San Jose Earthquakes (9-7-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-10-8, 12th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver will try to end a four-game skid when it plays San Jose.

The Whitecaps are 4-7-4 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver is 1-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The Earthquakes are 6-4-3 against Western Conference teams. San Jose ranks second in the league drawing 125 corner kicks, averaging 6.2 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fredy Montero has six goals and two assists for Vancouver. Yordy Reyna has three goals over the past 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Magnus Eriksson has three goals and six assists for San Jose. Chris Wondolowski has eight goals over the last 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 1-4-5, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

San Jose: 6-2-2, averaging two goals, 1.8 assists, 6.7 shots on goal and seven corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Jasser Khemiri (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured), Ali Adnan.

San Jose: Anibal Godoy (injured).