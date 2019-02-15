UEFA charges Valencia’s Kondogbia for deliberate yellow card

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia with intentionally getting a yellow card in a Europa League game against Celtic.

UEFA announced the case Friday, one day after opening an investigation into Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos for a suspected similar offense.

Players who provoke a yellow card to serve a one-game ban at a favorable time can be suspended for an additional game.

Valencia led 2-0 late in Thursday’s round of 32 first leg at Celtic when Kondogbia got a yellow card for time-wasting.

The former France international’s third yellow card of the competition triggered a ban for the return match in Spain next week, when Valencia are favored to advance.

That would clear Kondogbia’s disciplinary record for the round of 16.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the case next Thursday.