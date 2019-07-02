Tottenham breaks transfer record to sign Ndombele from Lyon

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record 60 million euros ($68 million) as the English club ended 18 months of transfer inactivity on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old France international moved from Lyon, which could receive 10 million euros ($11.3 million) more if Ndombele achieves certain targets at the club that reached the Champions League final last season.

Ndombele, a dynamic central midfielder, was the second signing of the day by Tottenham, which also brought in 18-year-old winger Jack Clarke from second-tier Leeds.

Clarke was the first acquisition by Spurs since Lucas Moura joined from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018. He will go back to Leeds on loan for the duration of next season, having played 25 times in all competitions — 20 as a substitute —since making his senior debut in October.

The fee paid for Ndombele comfortably exceeds Tottenham’s previous record — the 49 million euros to Ajax for Colombia center back Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

Released by French team Guingamp in 2014, Ndombele started his professional career at Amiens before initially joining Lyon on loan in 2017. The move became permanent last year. He made 96 appearances for Lyon and was handed his senior international debut for France in October.

Ndombele has played six times for France.

Arsenal also made its first signing of the offseason on Tuesday, bringing in 18-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano on a long-term deal.

Gabriel was called up to the full Brazil squad for a training camp in May ahead of the Copa América.