Today, we celebrate the 48th anniversary of the historic implementation of Title IX.

Title IX is a federal civil rights law in the United States that was passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. It states:

No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.

Title IX was implemented as an addition to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which sought to end discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. It applies to all educational institutions, both public and private, that receive federal funds.

The law is best known for its impact on high school and collegiate athletics, considering sports programs are a large part of schools and universities. Since it was enacted, female athletic programs have hugely benefited, and sports have seen an influx of female participation.

According to The National Coalition for Women and Girls in Education, in 1971–72, just 7% of girls (294,051) played high school sports. But by 2013-14, 42% of girls (3.2 million) participated. And in college sports in 1971-72, fewer than 30,000 women participated. By 2010-11, that number exceeded 190,000.

In 1972, women received only 2% of schools’ athletic budgets, and athletic scholarships for women did not exist. In 2009-11, women received 48% of the total athletic scholarship dollars at Division 1 schools.

In addition to equal playing opportunities and athletic scholarships proportional to their participation, both male and female programs are required to have the same quality of equipment, coaching, tutoring, locker rooms, practice and competitive facilities, medical and training facilities and services, scheduling of games and practice times, housing and dining facilities, publicity and promotions, recruitment opportunities, and support services.

So today, FOX Sports and others celebrate how far we’ve come, and the success we’ve seen in women’s athletics, both at the collegiate and professional level.

