Teenager Erling Haaland scores again as Salzburg beats Genk

GENK, Belgium (AP) — Teenager Erling Haaland grabbed another goal and another record in the Champions League as Red Bull Salzburg thrashed Genk 4-1 on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Norwegian striker, who came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute, first delivered an assist and then rounded off his team’s win three minutes from time.

Haaland took his Champions League tally to eight goals and became the first teenager in the history of the competition to score in five consecutive appearances. He had already set a single-season scoring record for teenagers in the Champions League.

Salzburg dominated from the start and took control of the match with two goals in the space of three minutes just before halftime.

The victory lifted Salzburg to third place in Group E, behind leader Liverpool and Napoli, who drew 1-1 in the group’s other game.