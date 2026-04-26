Mo Salah’s Liverpool Career Likely Over; Egypt Director Provides Injury Update

The final chapter of Mohamed Salah's legendary Liverpool career may have reached an abrupt and bittersweet conclusion following a significant injury update from the Egypt national team.

The legendary forward, who has already confirmed his intention to leave Anfield at the end of the season, looks set to finish his iconic Merseyside career on the treatment table rather than the pitch.

Egypt director confirms the worst for Salah

Salah suffered a serious hamstring injury during the Reds' 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

The news was confirmed by Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan, who provided a bleak outlook on the 33-year-old’s recovery timeline and his availability for the final weeks of the domestic campaign.

Hassan was direct about the severity of the issue, stating: "He has suffered a hamstring tear and will require four weeks of treatment," via Reuters and Al Jazeera.

With the season entering its final stretch, a month-long layoff effectively confirms that the Egyptian talisman will not be able to feature in any of Liverpool's remaining fixtures before his contract expires in June.

Arne Slot reacts to the 'story of the season'

Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed his frustration after the match, noting that losing such an influential figure is a massive blow to the squad's dynamics for the final hurdles of the season. The Dutchman highlighted Salah's character, admitting that the forward's insistence on leaving the pitch immediately was a clear sign that the damage was significant.

"Another win and another injury," Slot told the BBC. "It’s the story of our season. It’s too early to say, but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch. For Mo [Salah] to leave the pitch, it shows you something, but we have to wait and see how bad it is."

A bittersweet Anfield farewell

The injury marks a poignant and sudden end to what has been one of the most successful eras for any individual player in Liverpool history. Salah, who has scored 257 goals for the club, was seen applauding the Anfield crowd as he limped off in the 60th minute of Saturday’s clash.

Having already announced his departure after nine trophy-laden years, it now appears that fans have seen the last of him in competitive action for the club.

Instead of a goal-scoring finale, Salah’s farewell is now expected to be limited to a post-match speech to the supporters following the season finale, marking the end of a journey that saw him become the club's third-highest goalscorer of all time.

Focus shifts to the 2026 World Cup

Salah's injury means he will miss crucial upcoming matches, including the trip to face rivals Manchester United on May 3 and the final home game against Brentford on May 24.

While his Liverpool career may be over, there is optimism regarding Salah's fitness for the international stage.

Ibrahim Hassan reassured fans that the forward should be fit in time for the 2026 World Cup in North America, where Egypt are set to face Belgium, New Zealand, and Iran in Group G.

The tournament kicks off on June 11, giving the "Egyptian King" just enough time to complete his rehabilitation and find match fitness.