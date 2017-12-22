Spanish court fires Villar from Spanish football federation

MADRID (AP) The Spanish football federation says Spain’s administrative court for sport has fired Angel Maria Villar from its presidency.

Villar had already been suspended from the post after he, his son, and two other football officials were arrested in July on suspicion of improper management, misappropriation of funds, corruption, and falsifying documents.

Villar resigned his vice presidencies of FIFA and UEFA following his arrest. But he tried to stay on as the head of the Spanish federation, a post he held for three decades.

Villar has denied any wrongdoing.