How Barcelona vs. Aston Villa Perfectly Blends Two Kinds Of Soccer History

Let me take you back to 1983. A year of turning points and exclamation marks in pop culture, history and sports.

Michael Jackson’s 13-minute "Thriller" music video premiered, thus creating a global reaction that would forever change the way we saw the genre. The Philadelphia 76ers won the NBA championship with a sweep over the Los Angeles Lakers, remaining as the last time they became champions. Dr. Sally Ride became the first American woman to fly in space, marking an important trailblazing juncture for women who aimed to reach the stars.

And Aston Villa Football Club, my lifelong club, faced Barcelona in the European Super Cup.

Aston Villa and Barcelona playing back in 1983. (Getty)

Villa had lifted the European Cup the previous year after beating Bayern Munich. They then faced Barcelona, winners of the European Cup Winners’ Cup. It was a two-legged affair and a certain Diego Maradona, who had just joined Barça, did not play due to contracting hepatitis, which sidelined him until March.

Diego Maradona missed the 1983 European Super Cup for Barcelona due to hepatitis. (Getty)

In the second leg, trailing 1-0 after the first leg at Camp Nou, Aston Villa ended up winning 3-0 in front of a boisterous Villa Park. Back then, the fans were practically breathing on the players and the energy was intoxicating. Especially when blonde-haired Gary Shaw (a Villa legend who sadly passed away in 2024) scored the opener.

It was a tumultuous match with controversy as tackles flew in like rain as the end of the match gave us seven yellow cards and two red cards.

Aston Villa and Barcelona reunite on Tuesday in Champions League group-stage action, and a lot has happened since that 1983 clash. Through the years, Aston Villa has experienced relegation, near-bankruptcy and a longing search for an identity. A contrast to the pitch successes of mighty Barcelona — who has won two European trebles, the magic of Lionel Messi, and a current resurgence of domestic dominance thanks to manager Hansi Flick and the continuous graduating stories of La Masía, led by, of course, the prodigious genius of Lamine Yamal.

UEFA Champions League 2026-27 League Phase Table Club MP W D L GD Pts 1 Paris Saint-Germain 3 3 0 0 +9 9 2 Aston Villa 3 3 0 0 +9 9 3 Liverpool 3 3 0 0 +5 9 4 Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 +5 9 5 Real Betis 3 3 0 0 +3 9 6 VfB Stuttgart 3 2 1 0 +5 7 7 Arsenal 3 2 1 0 +4 7 8 Barcelona 3 2 0 1 +5 6 9 Como 3 2 0 1 +5 6 10 Manchester City 3 2 0 1 +4 6 Tap to play 11 Club Brugge 3 2 0 1 +3 6 12 Sporting CP 3 2 0 1 +3 6 13 Borussia Dortmund 3 2 0 1 +1 6 14 Bayern Munich 3 1 2 0 +5 5 15 AS Roma 3 1 1 1 +3 4 16 Atlético Madrid 3 1 1 1 +1 4 17 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 1 1 1 +1 4 18 PSV Eindhoven 3 1 1 1 0 4 19 Villarreal 3 1 0 2 0 3 20 Inter Milan 3 1 0 2 -1 3 21 Manchester United 3 1 0 2 -1 3 22 Napoli 3 1 0 2 -2 3 23 Galatasaray 3 1 0 2 -3 3 24 LASK 3 1 0 2 -3 3 25 Sabah 3 1 0 2 -3 3 26 Feyenoord 3 1 0 2 -4 3 27 Lens 3 1 0 2 -4 3 28 Bodø/Glimt 3 1 0 2 -5 3 29 AEK Athens 3 1 0 2 -5 3 30 RB Leipzig 3 1 0 2 -5 3 31 Fenerbahçe 3 0 2 1 -6 2 32 Slavia Prague 3 0 1 2 -3 1 33 Viking 3 0 1 2 -4 1 34 Porto 3 0 0 3 -4 0 35 Lille 3 0 0 3 -6 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 3 0 0 3 -12 0 Show all 36 teams Show top 10 Round of 16 (1–8)

Round of 16 (1–8) Knockout playoff (9–24)

Knockout playoff (9–24) Eliminated (25–36) Through Matchday 3 of 8 · Standings as of Nov. 2, 2026 ↻ Replay ↻ Replay

But the growth of Aston Villa has been something quite to behold and so this is also about Unai Emery, a man who in four years has created one of the most inspiring projects since arriving at Aston Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground in November 2022. When Emery arrived at Villa from Villarreal, the midlands club was three points above relegation and searching for a personality and sense of belief that had almost disappeared after Steven Gerrard’s tenure. And since then, it is a club that has seen European football every season (including two Champions League campaigns) and a Europa League trophy—the first since that aforementioned night in 1983 and the first piece of silverware since 1996.

With a rejuvenated squad that includes arrivals such as midfielder Johan Manzambi, goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, midfielder João Gomes and forward Ibrahim Mbaye. Villa seem younger and more dynamic, especially with Nico Jackson – the Senegalese striker who came from Chelsea and is on fire right now with eight goals (three in the Champions League). And this is quite the task to achieve after a summer that said goodbye to key players such as forward Ollie Watkins, defender Ezri Konsa and midfield duo Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans.

But the key, as always, is Emery.

Unai Emery has brought Aston Villa back into prominence. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

For the Basque manager, Barcelona is a familiar foe. Not just because of his time in La Liga with multiple clubs such as Valencia, Sevilla and Villareal, but most notably with Paris Saint-Germain. It was in 2017 that Emery’s PSG suffered a historic two-legged loss to Barcelona. It was the Round of 16 in the Champions League and Emery’s PSG entered Camp Nou in the second leg with a 4-0 lead, but the Catalan club became the first team in European history to overcome four goals in the first leg of the competition by winning 6-1 (6-5 in aggregate) thanks to goals from Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Sergi Roberto and an own goal from Layvin Kurzawa.

Emery would call it the worst loss of his career.

That was then and this is a different generation at Camp Nou under Flick. But the ghosts remain and I am certain that Emery still holds a proverbial splinter in his mind from that evening. He surely wants to make amends.

Finally, a poetic stance and something that will arrive at such significance for me will be the moment I see John McGinn, our captain, enter Camp Nou. The Scotland midfielder who played at the 2026 World Cup arrived as a 23-year-old back in 2018 when Villa was still in the Championship. Bought for less than 3 million pounds, McGinn is everything I admire in a player. Hard-working, no-nonsense and the complete opposite of Yamal’s exuberance. And I mean this as a character trait, not a criticism. It will be so special to see McGinn in this fixture.

John McGinn has been the heart and should of Villa's renaissance. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

So here we are. Aston Villa travels to Barcelona in the Champions League, and for me, someone who has supported this club since I immigrated to the UK back in 1992, and carry claret and blue deep in my heart, will watch this fixture with extreme emotion. My detailed story with Villa is for another day, but just know this: It is a club that means so much more to me than what happens on the football pitch and Emery, a man I have interviewed and know well, is someone I deeply respect. I have a strong connection with my fellow Villa fans and the city of Birmingham, despite the fact that I have resided in New York City for so many years.

I also admire and know Barcelona too, both as a city and a club, and I know the people too well. I have spent many, many times there from both a cultural and footballing perspective. I have written about the club extensively and consider Messi as the greatest player the game has ever seen and the book I wrote extensively covers his time at the club.

Spain star Lamine Yamal is trying to lead Barcelona toward a Champions League title. (Photo by Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

So this is a very special fixture because it is about the club I love and the club I admire. Both look to make modern history this season in the competition as Barcelona longs for a Champions League title for the first time since 2015, which was Messi’s final one. It would also be a coronation like no other for Yamal, who would have won every major trophy before the age of 20.

For Villa, it would be the unspeakable mountaintop, as this is indeed Emery’s ultimate quest – to win the competition. Yes, it’s probably ludicrous for others to think that Aston Villa could even contemplate winning the Champions League – but this is the thing about Emery’s Villa. It’s about breaking conventional wisdom and maintaining the ethos that there are no limits to our dreams.

Barcelona against Aston Villa is a meeting of Brummie and Catalan culture, blended with a fervent appreciation of how football should be played. It is history and pragmatism. It is Claret and Blue dancing with Blaugrana.

And for one night, for now at least, I will wholeheartedly scream UP THE VILLA in the heart of Catalonia.