Sociedad goes 3rd in Spain after beating Valladolid 1-0

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad climbed into third place in the Spanish league after beating Valladolid 1-0 at home on Friday.

Belgian midfielder Adnan Januzaj headed in a short cross to the near post from forward Mikel Oyarzabal with half an hour to play.

Sociedad needed goalkeeper Alejandro Remiro to save a shot by Sandro Ramírez in stoppage time to ensure a fourth consecutive league win in San Sebastián.

The Basque Country club is level on points with fourth-placed Atlético Madrid and Sevilla in fifth before they both play this weekend. Getafe is also just one point behind before its match.

Leader Barcelona is 12 points clear of Sociedad before Sunday’s visit to fierce rival Real Madrid, which trails by two points.

“I like that we have only won by one goal, pushed until the 93rd minute, with our fans backing us, suffering at some points … because that will help us see that we can win a tight game 1-0,” Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil said.

Sociedad visits second-tier team Mirandés on Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal. Sociedad won the first leg 2-1.

