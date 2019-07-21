Silva’s volley lifts RSL to 1-1 draw with Minnesota United

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Marcelo Silva tied it in the 71st minute and Real Salt Lake held on for a 1-1 draw, ending Minnesota United’s four-game winning streak Saturday night.

Jefferson Savarino gathered a clearance attempt and crossed it to Silva, who finished with a volley from the middle of the penalty area.

Darwin Quintero gave Minnesota United (10-7-4) the lead in the 57th minute. Mason Toye headed Jan Gregus’ corner toward goal but right of the target and Quintero slipped behind the defense to redirect it into the net from close range.

Real Salt Lake (9-9-3) had won three of four.