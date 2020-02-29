Seattle starts season at home against Chicago
Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays Chicago at home in the season opener.
The Sounders went 16-10-8 overall in the 2019 season while going 11-2-4 at home. Seattle scored 64 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 54.
The Fire went 10-12-12 overall and 8-2-7 on the road during the 2019 season. Chicago scored 55 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 47.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: None listed.
Chicago: None listed.