Scolari says he’s been declining offers to be Colombia coach

SAO PAULO (AP) — World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari says he’s been declining requests to be the new Colombia coach.

Meanwhile, the Colombian Football Federation says it has not been offering him the job.

Scolari said in a news confernece on Tuesday the Colombian federation keeps approaching him to replace Jose Pekerman, who left the job last year.

But Scolari said he wants to stay at Brazilian club Palmeiras.

“It seems Colombia do not understand I am not leaving, and they are raising their offering,” he said. “But it is not a matter of offerings. If that was the question I would have accepted an invitation from China, but I am not interested at the moment.”

The Colombian soccer body, however, denies having made any offers to the Brazilian.

“No member of our executive committee has made any job offers to coach Luiz Felipe Scolari,” the Colombians said in a statement. “There has never been a formal offer for the job.”

Scolari joined Palmeiras six months ago and guided it to the national title last year. That helped to repair his reputation at home, where his second stint as Brazil coach flamed out in the 2014 World Cup. Scolari led Brazil to the 2002 World Cup title.

Colombia has an interim manager, Arturo Reyes, and the local media regard Iran coach Carlos Queiroz as a top candidate.