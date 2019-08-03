Sancho leads Dortmund to German Supercup win over Bayern

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Jadon Sancho starred as Borussia Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the season-opening German Supercup on Saturday.

Sancho scored one goal and brilliantly set up Paco Alcacer for the other as Dortmund secured a morale-boosting victory over its old rival and delivered a statement of intent for the season ahead.

Dortmund is bidding to end Bayern’s unprecedented seven-year reign as German champion and has significantly boosted its squad with summer signings though only Nico Schulz was able to start as injuries took their toll.

Instead it was left to Sancho to carry on where he left off last season as the 19-year-old England forward produced another sparkling performance.

The game, a curtain-raiser for the coming season, was watched by more than 81,000 fans at the Westfalenstadion.

It began with an outstanding save from Bayern captain Manuel Neuer to deny Dortmund counterpart Marco Reus.

The next big chance also fell to Dortmund. Neuer rushed out of goal and Alcacer tried scooping the ball over him toward the unguarded net. Nervous fans watched as the ball went wide.

Robert Lewandowski replied with Bayern’s first effort, which was deflected away, before Neuer saved again to deny Raphael Guerreiro.

Bayern improved through the half with Niko Kovac’s side looking assured on the ball.

But Alcacer broke the deadlock after the break, all thanks to Sancho. He eluded three Bayern defenders, then played the ball through Niklas Süle’s legs for Alcacer to sweep it inside the right post.

Bayern sought a response and was only denied through desperate defending with Marwin Hitz saving and Manuel Akanji blocking on the line before the ball was cleared away.

Sancho then struck on a counterattack in the 69th after Guerreiro played the ball over the Bayern defense. The young forward stayed calm before slotting the ball past Neuer.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre took Sancho off to a standing ovation shortly afterward.

Of all Dortmund’s summer signings, only Schulz could play. Mats Hummels was denied a quick reunion with his former Bayern teammates due to muscular problems, Julian Brandt was out with a groin problem, Thorgan Hazard with an ankle injury and Mateu Morey with a shoulder injury. Goalkeeper Roman Bürki was also out.