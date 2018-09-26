Real Madrid routed 3-0 by Sevilla in Spanish League

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid conceded three-first half goals in a 3-0 loss at Sevilla on Wednesday, squandering a chance to take the Spanish league lead after Barcelona lost 2-1 at last-place Leganes.

Portugal forward Andre Silva scored in the 17th and 21st minutes, and Wissam Ben Yedder added another in the 39th to seal Sevilla’s convincing win at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

The result leaves Madrid and Barcelona tied with 13 points after six matches. Madrid’s only previous setback in the league had been a draw at Athletic Bilbao in the fourth round.

Luka Modric scored for Madrid early in the second half but the goal was called off after a video review showed he was offside.

Marcelo appeared to injure a muscle midway through the second half but coach Julen Lopetegui couldn’t replace him because he had already made all three substitutions.

Sevilla has won three in a row in all competitions, outscoring opponents 14-3. It moved three points behind Madrid and Barcelona in the league.

Silva, signed by Sevilla in the offseason, is the league’s top scorer with six goals from as many matches.