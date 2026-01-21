Barcelona Player Ratings: Pedri Injury Overshadows Fermin Lopez Brace vs. Slavia Prague

Barcelona recovered from a nightmare start to beat Slavia Prague 4-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Fermin Lopez scored twice in the first half, while Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski were also on target for Hansi Flick's side to keep their hopes of a top-eight finish - and automatic qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament - alive going into the final round of group fixtures.

Slavia Prague threatened a shock by opening the scoring after just 10 minutes. A corner in from the right was flicked on to the back post and bundled home by Vasil Kusej. Barcelona, without Lamine Yamal due to suspension, were stunned but slowly grew into the game and levelled just after the half hour through Lopez. A neat flick from Raphinha saw the ball go through to Frenkie de Jong, and the Dutchman slid a ball through to Lopez to fire home the ball at the near post.

Lopez then added a second eight minutes later after being given far too much time and space on the edge of the penalty area. The midfielder had time to take a couple of touches before firing a powerful shot home to make it 2-1. Yet Barcelona's lead lasted only a couple of minutes as they were undone by another corner. Stepan Chaloupek was allowed to run unchecked to the near post, with the ball taking a touch off the defender and Lewandowski before ending up in the back of Joan Garcia's net.

Barcelona started the second half on the front foot and managed to get the ball in the net through De Jong. However, it was ruled out for a tight offside by Lewandowski in the build-up. There was more bad news for Barcelona on the hour mark when Pedri picked up an injury and was forced off. Hansi Flick sent on Olmo in his place and saw the Spain star make an instant impact, firing an excellent shot into the top corner to restore Barcelona's lead.

Substitutions were to prove key to the victory, as Flick also sent on Marcus Rashford for the ineffective Bardghji. The Manchester United loanee wasted little time teeing up Lewandowski to finish from close range to grab Barcelona's fourth of the night and finally end the challenge of Slavia Prague.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Fortuna Arena...

Goalkeeper & Defense

Joan Garcia (6/10):

Looked as shaky as rest of the Barca defence every time a corner was pumped into the penalty area but did made some good saves.

Jules Kounde (6/10):

Another underwhelming performance from the Frenchman, although he did get forward and played a part in Olmo's strike.

Eric Garcia (7/10):

Brought the ball out well and had a hand in Barca's first goal. Had a few wobbly moments defensively but otherwise solid.

Gerard Martin (5/10):

Has done well at centre-back so far this season but looked nervous throughout the 90 minutes and was bullied by Slavia.

Alejandro Balde (5/10):

Caught ball-watching for the first goal and didn't offer much going forwards.

Midfield

Frenkie de Jong (7/10):

Should have done better to prevent the opening goal but made up for it as he became increasingly influential as the game wore on and helped Barca overcome their hosts. Booked in the closing minutes and so will miss Barcelona's final group game against Copenhagen.

Pedri (5/10):

A rare off night for the Spain star. Struggled to find space in the first half and was well-shackled. Missed a chance at the start of the second half and then went off injured. Seriously bad news for Barca.

Fermin Lopez (8/10):

Showed once again what an effective player he is for Barcelona. Scored with two fine strikes and has now has been involved in seven goals in six Champions League matches so far this season.

Attack

Roony Bardghji (5/10):

Came in for the suspended Yamal but didn't make too much impact. Wasted an early chance by blazing over the bar and was replaced by Rashford.

Robert Lewandowski (6/10):

Had a really tough night, and it was his own goal that made it 2-2, but showed off his legendary goalscoring instincts to finish off the hosts with Barcelona's fourth of the night.

Raphinha (6/10):

Didn't have his usual influence on the game but his work rate can't be faulted. A neat flick also helped tee up Lopez for the equaliser.

Subs & Manager

Dani Olmo (7/10):

Replaced the injured Pedri and fired a brilliant strike into the top corner straight after coming on to make it 3-2.

Marcus Rashford (7/10):

Another effective cameo off the bench for Barcelona, making a good run and sliding the ball across for Lewandowski to finish off Slavia Prague.

Marc Bernal (6/10):

Given the last 10 minutes and helped Barcelona see it out.

Ronald Araujo (6/10):

Also sent on for the last 10 minutes and looked confident.

Hansi Flick (7/10):

Will be happy with the win but not with his team's defending which will raise question marks once again over how far they can go in the competition. Good use of substitutes as Olmo scored and Rashford grabbed an assist to seal victory.