Pedro Santos scores twice, Crew beat Red Bulls 3-2

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Pedro Santos scored two goals and gave the Columbus Crew the lead for good in the 84th minute in a 3-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Santos’ late goal for the Crew (7-14-3) came on a putback after New York’s Luis Robles saved Gyasi Zardes‘ shot.

Daniel Royer tied it at 2 for the Red Bulls (10-9-4) on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute. Roye improved to 8 for 8 on penalty kicks in his MLS career, sending a hard shot into the upper-left corner. Referee Fotis Bazakos used video review to determine Royer was held while going for a header in the area.

Article continues below ...

Brian White opened the scoring for the Red Bulls in the 15th minute, splitting the Crew’s two central defenders to get up for a header. It was White’s eighth goal of the season.

Luis Argudo tied it at 1 a minute later with a close range finish of Zardes’ header pass.

Columbus took a 2-1 lead on Santos’ goal in the 46th minute.

It was the Crew’s first road win since March 9.