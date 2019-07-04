NYC scores 3 second-half goals, beats Sounders 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Maximiliano Moralez, Jesús Medina and Ebenezer Ofori scored second-half goals and New York City FC beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Wednesday night.

New York (7-1-8) stretched its club-record unbeaten streak to 12 league games. Moralez has a goal or an assist in seven straight games, totaling six goals and eight assists since May 4.

Moralez gave NYC a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute when his deflected shot bounced over goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Medina made it 2-0 in the 77th with an easy redirection for his first goal of the season and Ofori sent in a 35-yard shot 10 minutes later.

NYC has 12 goals in its past three games.

Seattle (8-5-5) has lost four of its past five games. Seattle’s best scoring chance came on Jordy Delem’s header off the crossbar in the 85th.