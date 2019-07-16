New York takes on Toronto FC after Royer’s 2-goal game

New York Red Bulls (9-7-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (7-8-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Royer leads New York into a matchup with Toronto FC after a two-goal performance against New York City FC.

Toronto FC is 4-3-3 at home. Toronto FC is third in the Eastern Conference with 32 goals led by Alejandro Pozuelo with eight.

The Red Bulls are 5-5-2 against Eastern Conference teams. New York is 5-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pozuelo leads Toronto FC with five assists. Nick DeLeon has three goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

Royer has seven goals and five assists for New York. Brian White has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 2-4-4, averaging one goal, 0.6 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

New York: 6-2-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.6 assists, four shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Drew Moor (injured).

New York: Florian Valot (injured).