New York City FC faces Sporting Kansas City in non-conference action

Sporting Kansas City (6-8-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New York City FC (8-3-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC and Sporting Kansas City meet in a non-conference matchup at Yankee Stadium.

New York City FC is 4-1-4 at home. New York City FC is 3-0-1 when it records at least three goals.

Sporting Kansas City is 2-4-4 in road games. Sporting Kansas City ranks third in the Western Conference with 104 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxi Moralez has six goals and eight assists for New York City FC. Heber has six goals over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

Felipe Gutierrez leads Sporting Kansas City with eight goals. Johnny Russell has three goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 6-2-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.6 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, five shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Joe Scally (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Rodney Wallace (injured), Jaylin Lindsey (injured).