Mourinho expects to be without Sanchez until January

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho expects striker Alexis Sanchez to be out injured until January.

Mourinho says Sanchez sustained a hamstring injury on Thursday in a training session ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Southampton.

Mourinho says “the painful scream and the way the injury happened, I know it’s going to be for a long time.”

Sanchez missed United’s Champions League win against Young Boys on Tuesday, but he was dropped rather than being injured.