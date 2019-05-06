Milan beats Bologna 2-1 to keep Champions League hopes alive

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan kept its Champions League hopes alive by beating Bologna 2-1 on Monday in a Serie A match in which three players were sent off.

Suso and substitute Fabio Borino scored in each half for Milan before Mattia Destro pulled one back for Bologna in the 72nd minute.

Moments later, Milan was reduced to 10 men after Lucas Paqueta was booked for an angry reaction to a foul by Bologna midfielder Erick Pulgar and then sent off for slapping away the referee’s hand in dissent.

Bologna forward Nicola Sansone was also sent off for dissent in stoppage time as was teammate Mitchell Dijks after the final whistle.

Milan moved into fifth place, three points below Atalanta and the final Champions League berth. There are three rounds remaining.

Bologna moved five points above the relegation zone.