Man United beats Leicester on penalty to end wait for win

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United earned its first win in over a month in beating Leicester 1-0 thanks to an early Marcus Rashford penalty on Saturday.

United lost one and drew two of its last three English Premier League games, but seized the lead early against Leicester when Rashford was brought down by Caglar Soyuncu.

Rashford stepped up to score with a powerful strike from the spot in the eigth minute. He also hit the bar from a free kick late on.

Leicester, which had been unbeaten in its first four league games, nearly leveled in the 30th when goalkeeper David de Gea was forced to leap to keep out a long-range shot from Ben Chilwell. That was de Gea’s second big save of the game after stopping James Maddison’s shot in the opening minutes.