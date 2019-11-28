Man City owners expand worldwide portfolio with Mumbai deal

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership has expanded its portfolio of worldwide soccer clubs to eight by buying a majority stake in Indian Super League team Mumbai City FC.

City Football Group, of which English champion Man City is the flagship team, says it has acquired 65% of the Indian club.

CFG already has the following partnership clubs: New York City in Major League Soccer, Melbourne City in Australia’s A-League, Girona in Spain’s top division, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China, and Club Atletico Torque in Uruguay. The group also has a “collaboration agreement”” with Venezuelan team Atletico Venezuela.

Mumbai FC is in its sixth season in the ISL and has an 8,000-capacity stadium, the Mumbai Football Arena.

CFG says Mumbai will “benefit from the group’s commercial and football know-how, whilst at the same time delivering a new and exciting element to the CFG global commercial platform.”