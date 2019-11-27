Leipzig advances after late CL comeback to draw with Benfica

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Two late goals from Emil Forsberg helped Leipzig rescue a 2-2 draw with Benfica and secure a spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time.

Benfica was leading 2-0 when Ruben Dias conceded a penalty, allowing Forsberg to score his first goal in the 90th minute.

With nine minutes of added time announced following an earlier injury for Leipzig’s goalkeeper, the German team threw players forward and was rewarded in the 96th minute when Timo Werner’s cross found Forsberg in space to head in and level the score.

Earlier, Benfica had scored both goals after errors in defense from Leipzig. Worse, goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi went off with an apparent head injury after colliding with Carlos Vinicius as the Benfica player celebrated scoring the second goal.

Leipzig’s eventual comeback sent the home fans into raptures, but they still needed substitute goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo to pull off a late save to protect the result.

When the referee finally blew the whistle after 101 minutes, it ended Benfica’s hopes of qualifying.