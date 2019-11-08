Lawyer says Platini is seeking payment from UEFA in court

GENEVA (AP) — A lawyer for Michel Platini says the former UEFA president is going to court to receive payments allegedly due in his employment contract worth $3 million annually.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Vincent Solari says UEFA paid Platini for only one year after he was suspended — in October 2015 — and began challenging a ban by FIFA’s ethics committee.

Platini’s contract called for two years’ pay “in case of incapacity to perform his tasks,” the lawyer says.

Solari says the soccer great is entitled to “at least part” of a contracted 3 million Swiss francs ($3 million) in annual salary and bonus.

UEFA “informed us recently that they don’t want to enter into any negotiation,” the lawyer says.

A claim will be filed “in due time in front of the competent court.”

UEFA declined to comment.

Platini can work again in soccer after his four-year ban for getting an irregular $2 million payment from FIFA expired last month.