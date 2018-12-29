Late Mitrovic goal earns Fulham vital win over Huddersfield

LONDON (AP) — Fulham revived its battle against Premier League relegation when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in stoppage time to secure a vital 1-0 victory over last-place Huddersfield on Saturday.

Soon after teammate Aboubakar Kamara had a penalty saved, Mitrovic scored at the end of a rapid counterattack to lift Fulham into 18th place — still in the drop zone but now four points ahead of Huddersfield.

The late goal spared the blushes of Kamara, who argued with Mitrovic before eventually taking the penalty — awarded in the 81st minute — without any conviction and watching it being saved by Jonas Lossl.

It was Fulham’s second win in eight games since the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as manager.