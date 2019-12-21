Jimenez seals 2-1 win for Wolves at Norwich in EPL

NORWICH, England (AP) — Raul Jimenez scored his 16th goal of the season in all competitions to complete a second-half turnaround for Wolverhampton Wanderers in its 2-1 win at Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Mexico striker converted from close range in the 81st minute after the ball arrived at his feet following a save from Matt Doherty’s shot.

Wolves were outplayed by Norwich in the first half and conceded in the 17th through winger Todd Cantwell, who took advantage of a poor clearance from Jonny Otto.

Romain Saiss started Wolves’ recovery with a 60th-minute equalizer from a header off Joao Moutinho’s deep cross, and Jimenez won the game with his seventh league goal this season.

Wolves climbed into sixth place above Tottenham and Manchester United, which both play on Sunday. Norwich stayed in next-to-last place.