Japan beats Uzbekistan 2-1 to keep perfect Asian Cup record

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Four-time champion Japan rallied from a goal down to finish the group stage of the Asian Cup with a perfect record after a 2-1 victory over Uzbekistan on Thursday.

With both teams already qualified, Japan topped Group F with nine points after winning all three games to set up a knockout-stage meeting with Saudi Arabia or Qatar.

Uzbekistan finished second with six points and will open the round of 16 against defending champion Australia.

Oman finished third with three points after beating Turkmenistan 3-1 to secure a spot in the knockout stage for the first time. It will play Group D winner Iran on Sunday.

The final two group stage games in Group E will determine the remaining pairings in the knockout stage.

Saudi Arabia meets Qatar to close the group stage in a highly charged game amid the political tensions between the two nations while Lebanon faces North Korea.

After Japan routed Uzbekistan in their last two Asian Cup games, 4-0 in 1996 and 8-1 in 2000, it looked like a different story on Thursday when Eldor Shomurodov put Uzbekistan 1-0 ahead five minutes before the interval with his fourth goal of the tournament.

But Yoshinori Muto canceled out that advantage with a header just three minutes later and Tsukasa Shiotani scored the winner in the second half to complete the comeback.

In Abu Dhabi, Muhsen Al Ghassani and Mohammed Al-Musallami scored for Oman in the second half as the team took its first three points of the tournament.

Ahmed Al Mahaijri had put Oman ahead with a free kick 20 minutes into the game before Altymyrat Annadurdyyev equalized later in the first half.